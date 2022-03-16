Duncanville is known for being a dynasty in all sports; basketball just so happens to be one of their greatest programs.

After an incredible season, the Panthers were able to head into a state championship match against the McKinney Lions and escape the season with another state title! This year’s championship victory marks the third-straight state title for the Panthers’ program.

The VYPE Media team was at the state tournament in San Antonio to catch all the action! Check out our highlight video below.