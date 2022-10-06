Dallas Christian football is on a mission this season- get back to the state championship game. With the intention of focusing on one week at a time, the Chargers have been working hard every time they step onto the field. VYPE DFW was at their last non-conference game this past week to capture all the action against Fort Worth Christian.

Despite a tough fight, the Chargers fell 35-24 to the Fort Worth Christian Cardinals. Will Nettles led the charge for Dallas Christian as he tallied eight receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns on the night. Despite the loss, Dallas Christian will enter district play with a 5-1 overall record as they look to take down anyone and everyone who stands in the way of another title.

Check out highlights from Dallas Christian vs. Fort Worth Christian below!

Highlight video created by Ibifiri Jamabo.

