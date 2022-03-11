Highland Park girls soccer has finished at the top of their district for the last five seasons. This season has been no different as the Lady Scots posted an undefeated season to finish at the top of their district. VYPE DFW takes a deeper dive into the Lady Scots season as they prepare to head into playoffs unscathed.

Highland Park has one district game left in the season before the playoffs begin. Highland Park will face off against West Mesquite (4-15) on Friday to close its district schedule. So far this season, the Lady Scots have posted incredibly strong victories against a majority of their opponents- with only one draw (against Cedar Park). Highland Park defeated the likes of Plano East, North Forney, Crandall, Forney, Richardson Pearce, and more as they pushed through their schedule with what seemed like ease.

The Lady Scots have had outstanding defensive play as they have held their opponents to a combined 9 goals- outscoring them by 100. Highland Park looks to continue playing strong as the playoffs approach. The team will look to add their eighth state title should they continue their regular excellence through playoffs.

The Lady Scots take on West Mesquite Friday, March 11 at West Mesquite. Start time for the match is 7:15.