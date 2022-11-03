With the last games of the regular season upon us, teams are playing to decide seeding while others are in a win-or-go-home scenario. This week, the Thursday highlighted game on CW33 will feature just that: two teams vying for a playoff spot.

A strong Hurst L.D. Bell squad is taking on a Euless Trinity team that is trying to finish their season on a high note. VYPE DFW takes a dive into these two teams’ seasons and lays out just what fans can expect from this Thursday night game!

Hurst L.D. Bell Blue Raiders (6-3, 3-3)

The Blue Raiders had a rough season last year as they posted only two victories. With a 2-5 district record (2-8 overall), L.D. Bell finished sixth in their district standings; their two victories came against Fort Worth Paschal and Fort Worth Chisholm Trail during district play. This season, the Blue Raiders came in strong with a 5-0 start defeating Bishop Lynch, Irving MacArthur, and Sam Houston in non-district play before opening district with a 56-0 shutout victory over Chisholm Trail. After hitting a bit of a rough patch- losing three in a row to district opponents- the Blue Raiders picked up a much-needed victory over Paschal last week.

Led by senior running back Gracien Anto, the Blue Raiders are looking for a victory over Euless Trinity this week. Anto has averaged about 120 yards per game this season while racking up 11 touchdowns (10 rushing). Senior quarterback Landen Garcia boasts a 64% completion rating while passing to the likes of senior running back Jalen David, Anto, Brylon Fonteno, and Roderick Hale. The defense has played sharp this season with senior defensive end Trey Wilson (recording 13 tackles per game), junior middle linebacker Caleb Jones (recording 10 tackles per game) and senior cornerback Evenn Head (recording 8 tackles per game).

Euless Trinity Trojans (3-6, 3-3)

The Trojans had an excellent season last year going 11-2 overall (7-0 in district play) with a strong playoff run before falling to Allen. Finishing first in their district, Euless Trinity posted victories over Paschal, Weatherford, North Crowley, L.D. Bell, Fort Worth Boswell, and more. Two of their district victories were shut-outs over the opponents. This season, the Trojans have posted a less-than-ideal record going 3-6 overall (3-3 in district play). The team’s three victories came in district play against Paschal, Chisholm Trail, and last week’s match-up against Weatherford. After posting an 0-5 start, the Trojans regrouped, focused, and found themselves getting the opportunity to play for a spot in the playoffs; a victory over L.D. Bell would secure that playoff spot for the Trojans.

The Trojans are hoping to secure a victory on Thursday night as Kaleb Robinson, Antwan Mcgee, and more work hard to secure a ticket to playoffs. With the hopes to start fresh next week, fans can expect the Trojans to play with heart.

What To Expect

Although the Trojans are going to fight hard to secure a victory this week and enter the playoffs next week, L.D. Bell fans can expect the Blue Raiders to use their momentum from this season to power through every play. With playoffs on the line, expect a game full of heart, determination, and strength on both sides of the ball for both teams. If you can’t make it out to Euless for the game, be sure to catch all the action on CW33– kick-off is set for 7 p.m.