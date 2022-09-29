It’s a Fort Worth ISD showdown this week in Texas High School Football as Fort Worth Dunbar and Western Hills go head to head at the historic Farrington Field. While Dunbar looks to improve their record, Western Hills is on a mission to not allow anyone to deal them a district loss this season. VYPE DFW takes a dive into these two teams’ seasons and lays out just what fans can expect from this Thursday night game!

Fort Worth Dunbar Wildcats (1-3)

After a playoff run last season, the Wildcats have opened this season with a rough start. Dropping all three non-district games (45-19 against Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins, 70-57 against Ponder, and 16-13 against Fort Worth Wyatt), Dunbar got back on track as they entered district play last week with a 60-0 victory over Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis. Led by Murray Moore, the offense has been putting up a run game this season. Moore boasts 241.5 rushing yards while teammate Tajahn Odom has the second highest rushing yards at 21.8; Odom has also tallied 56.3 receiving yards this season. Moore leads the team in scoring with 12 touchdowns to his name.

The defense really stepped up as they entered district play last week. With the victory giving the Wildcats a positive start in district, fans can expect to see a stronger, more confident team enter the field on Thursday evening.

Western Hills Cougars (3-1)

​Western Hills posted a playoff run season last year as well before being knocked out of contention. This season, the team has played hard against all of their opponents. The Cougars’ only loss so far came in a tough non-district game against Mineral Wells (55-40) in week two. Their three victories were posted week one (54-53 against Maypearl), week three (39-0 against Fort Worth Poly), and week five (50-30 against Carter-Riverside). The team didn’t have a game during week four.

With a strong offense ready to score consistently and set the bar at the start of the game, the Cougars can be expected to play hard right out of the tunnel on Thursday. Led by senior quarterback Keyon Butler who boasts 122.8 rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns, and four passing touchdowns, the offense is fast. Teammate Camden Hawkins has tallied six touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season and can be expected to be looking for a strong game this week.

What To Expect

Dunbar’s defense is going to do everything the can to prepare for such a fast-paced offense like Western Hills. They’re going to come out ready to showcase their talent as they go head-to-head in what might prove to be one of the best teams in their district this season. Western Hills is going to come out rolling without looking back. Fans can expect the Cougars to put everything they have into this game in order to start district with a 2-0 start.

If you can’t make it out to Farrington Field, be sure to catch all the action on CW33– kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

