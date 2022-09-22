With some teams already having started their district schedules for the 2022 Texas High School Football season, others are just not getting into the start of it here in week 5! Two of those teams include the Mesquite Horn Jaguars and the North Forney Falcons. VYPE DFW takes a deeper dive into these two teams and lays out just what fans can expect from both of them!

Mesquite Horn Jaguars (3-1)

The Jaguars had a rough season last year as they went 2-7 overall, winning only two district games against North Mesquite and Dallas Skyline. This season, the team has already been improving- starting with three huge victories against Plano West (41-35 in overtime), Arlington Bowie (34-21), and Tyler (43-6). Last week, Mesquite Horn lost to Arlington in a close 32-28 battle. One thing the team has shown this season is the fact that they are excellent at remaining focused on the task at hand throughout the game. Taking it moment by moment, the Jaguars have had no problem keeping a game close if they weren’t in the lead, being sure to set the tone each play and not rely on the emotions from the previous play to push them through to the final whistle.

Led in rushing by sophomore running back Titus Muse Jr, the Jaguars have been quick on their feet this season. The team is led in scoring by Christopher Dawn Jr. who has six to his name, Muse Jr. is close behind with five touchdowns of his own. Fans should keep an eye on the offense as they have been known to come out strong from the start and put their entire effort into each play, focusing on the game moment by moment. That has proven to power Mesquite Horn to excellence so far this season.

North Forney Falcons (3-1)

Coming out of a similar 2021 season with a 2-8 overall record, the Falcons are looking for a fresh start. Their only two victories last season came against Dallas Wilson (38-32, non-district) and Sulphur Springs (47-20, district) to open and close their season. Opening their season with a 47-30 loss against Whitehouse, the team took the time needed to readjust and prepare for the rest of their non-district schedule. With great adjustments made, the Falcons went on to defeat Rowlett (42-20), North Mesquite (31-14), and Dallas Wilson (41-20). Showing that they have strength on their defense as well as an offense that is ready to get the ball moving from the start of the game, the Falcons are proving to be on a hot streak heading into district play.

Senior quarterback Michael Philips leads the team in touchdowns with five tallied. Other scorers for the Falcons include Damorrea Jones and Ernest Thomas who both have three to their names. Jones leads the team in rushing with 105.5 rushing yards while Tamarion Crochett leads in receiving with 188. The team is strong and ready to move into district play and show what they can do this season with their newest adjustments.

What To Expect

Fast offense from both sides of the ball. The teams are going to head onto the field with one goal in mind- a district opening victory. Both offenses are fast and know what they’re doing when it comes to moving the chains, but it’s very possible that the strong defense at North Forney is going to figure out Mesquite Horn’s run game from an early start and do everything they can to put a stop to it. With the option to put it through the air or run it, the Falcons are going to keep the Jaguars on their toes throughout the game.

If you can’t make it out to North Forney for kick-off at 7 p.m., be sure to to catch all the action on CW33!

For more Dallas-Fort Worth area high school sports coverage, please visit VYPE!