It’s week four of Texas High School football and some teams are still getting into the swing of district play while others are just beginning! This week, Mansfield Summit hosts Arlington Seguin in their first district games of the season. VYPE DFW breaks down the teams and what you should expect coming into this matchup!

Arlington Seguin Cougars (1-2)

The Cougars are 1-2 on the season so far with their first victory coming last week against a tough Aubrey squad. The Cougars posted the 29-14 victory in front of a home crowd. Led by Carterrious Brown, Naszae Otieno, and Sirawn Evans, the offense is looking to make a big impact as they head into district play. With Texas Longhorn commit, Jamel Johnson, the defense can be expected to head onto the field ready to put in work against Mansfield Summit’s usually strong offense.

Mansfield Summit Jaguars (1-2)

After reaching the state semifinals in 2020 and 2021, the Jaguars have started this season 1-2. The team’s victory came last week in a 20-14 matchup against Crowley. The offense is known for playing fast and strong led by the likes of Joseph Williams, Amari Burgess, and Jalen Joseph, but the defense has shown up ready to roll each time they step onto the field. Jordan Hubbard, Brodrick Stewart, and Travis Buhake can be expected to play full force against the Cougars on Thursday.

What To Expect

Coming into the first district game, both teams desperately want the victory so they can set the tone for the rest of the season. Although the Cougars had a great victory last week, it’s possible that fans are going to see the fire light up in the Jaguars on both ends of the ball very early in the game in order to put a stop to Arlington Seguin. Mansfield Summit has been getting better with each snap of the ball this season and is looking to show that they are ready to get right back to what they do– playing the long game to get deep in playoffs. Fans shouldn’t sleep on Arlington Seguin, though. The team has been working hard to pull out big plays when they need it. Be watching the Cougars defense this matchup as they look to shut down the Jaguars.

The game is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 15th at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield. If you can’t be there in person, be sure to catch it on CW33!

For more high school sports coverage across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, please visit VYPE!