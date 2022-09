DALLAS (KDAF) — CW33’s High School Football Showdown is not slowing down. This week, we saw an electric matchup between Mesquite Horn and North Forney.

Despite Valiant Efforts from North Forney, Mesquite Horn ultimately clinched victory. If you missed out on this game, no worries. We have the highlights for you below:

Fantastic grab by @chrisdawnjr! The Arkansas State commit makes it 14-0 in favor of Mesquite Horn over North Forney. First play of the second quarter. @HornJagsRecruit



Watch LIVE #TXHSFB on CW33 TV. pic.twitter.com/ivuyXk6qGG — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 23, 2022

Don’t ever forget about @justowood!



Mesquite Horn takes a 21-0 lead over North Forney, 6:50 left in 2nd.



Watch @HornJagsRecruit at North Forney on CW33 TV. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/YMfgVY7ZA8 — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 23, 2022

Potential Game Changer! @howell_langston with the #ScoopAndScore for @NFHSrecruits! 43 yards to the house.



The lead for Mesquite Horn is cut to 21-12 over North Forney with just 4 seconds left in the 2nd qtr.



Watch LIVE on CW33 TV. #txhsfb #dctftop10 pic.twitter.com/izteS2GJ2C — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 23, 2022

Kevontae White UNTOUCHED!@HornJagsRecruit extends its lead to 28-12 over North Forney, early 3rd qtr on CW33 TV. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/Oop9RcoZ0N — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 23, 2022

TD by @thomaernest13 puts @NFHSrecruits on the board!



Mesquite Horn’s lead is now 21-6 over North Forney. Time running out in the 2nd qtr on CW33 TV. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/BM1cNFQQzD — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 23, 2022

2nd TD connection of the night from @Kingmike_10 to @thomaernest13!@NFHSrecruits cuts the deficit to 35-19 against Mesquite Horn. 4:42 left in the 3rd at homecoming night for North Forney. #txhsfb action is LIVE on CW33 TV. pic.twitter.com/76tc7dYXnM — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 23, 2022

Another defensive score for North Forney! This time it’s captain @TheGustavoRubio!



Mesquite Horn 35@NFHSrecruits 25

3rd qtr on CW33 TV#txhsfb #dctftop10 pic.twitter.com/N18EQNP8zp — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 23, 2022

The game-clinching INT by @aitote1!



Mesquite Horn 35

North Forney 25

FINAL@HornJagsRecruit improves to 4-1 on the season. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/K9nl4LTBmJ — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 23, 2022