Denton Braswell took on Allen for their last game of the 2022 season. In front of a home crowd, the Bengals were able to put a stop to the Eagles’ bats. With a 12-6 victory over Allen, Denton Braswell finished their season with a 61% winning percentage! VYPE DFW was there to catch all the action!

The Bengals finished second in their district with an 8-5 overall record (4-2 in district play) while the Eagles finished third in their district with a 19-11 overall record (8-4 in district play). Although Denton Braswell did not make playoffs, Allen fans can continue watching their team as they take on Flower Mound in a three game series beginning Thursday, May 5th.

Check out the highlight video below presented by Sun & Ski Sports!

Highlight video created by Ibifiri Jamabo.

If you need spring gear for skiing, snowboarding, cycling, running, hiking and more, Sun & Ski Sports has it in-stock and ready to rock your upcoming adventure! Shop in-store at their 13 locations in Texas, or sunandski.com.