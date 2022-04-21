V.R. Eaton Eagles baseball is a couple of years removed from a state title now. The team has been fighting for their chance to get back to the playoffs and then back to the stage where they have made it all happen many, many times before. After a season full of strength last year, the team is doing their best to create another strong playoff push.

Last season, the Eagles fell to eventual State Runner-Up Keller in playoffs last year to complete their season with an overall 29-12 record. In district play, Eaton posted a 7-5 record finishing fourth in their district. Despite a handful of losses, the team was able to head into playoffs strong- something the Eagles have the ability to do year after year.

This season, Eaton baseball has been showing their resiliency and the ability to fight through all moments on the field. After starting the season off strong, Eaton has had to battle through a rollercoaster of sorts in district play. The team has been able to defeat the likes of Byron Nelson, Fossil Ridge, Liberty Hill, Aledo, and more so far this season.

As the team works through the rest of their district schedule, Eagle fans can expect the heat to rise. The Eagles have been known to make a strong second-half of the season push in order to clench a playoff spot then go further. Eaton is set to face off against Southlake Carroll on Thursday in Southlake. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

