Byron Nelson Lady Bobcats softball has been a force to be reckoned with this season. After losing in the first round of playoffs last year, the Lady Bobcats came into this season with the mindset to build a strong foundation, play strong, and get back to the playoffs. That is exactly what they have done. VYPE DFW takes a look into the team’s season and what fans can expect as they head into game two of a three-game series in the first round of playoffs against Weatherford.

The Lady Bobcats finished third in their district just behind a strong Keller (1) and Keller Timbercreek (2). Led by strong athletes at the plate like Amber Stanic, Avery Couch, Lauren Wachowiak, Cara Duncan, and more, the Lady Bobcats have been able to put up plenty of hits against their opponents this season. The team has outscored their opponents by a combined 57 runs. With a 60% winning percentage this season, the team has posted an overall 18-12 record (8-5 in district play). The Lady Bobcats defeated the likes of Boerne, Gatesville, Grapevine, Lucas Lovejoy, Southlake Carroll, V.R. Eaton, Fossil Ridge, Keller Central, and more en route to playoffs.

Despite falling 7-0 in game one against Weatherford, fans can expect the Lady Bobcats to bounce back stronger than ever for game two. This is a team that has the ability to step away from a loss and come back ready to go the next game. With the ability to put previous games behind them, the Lady Bobcats are sure to give the Lady Kangaroos a run for their money on Friday.