Duncanville is known for having elite athletics. After a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Rockwall-Heath in the playoffs last year, the Duncanville Panthers are back to their regular dominance in the Texas high school soccer playoffs. This week, the team heads into a Regional Semifinals matchup against Houston MacArthur. VYPE DFW dives into the Panthers’ season so far.

Duncanville finished at the top of their district this season with an undefeated district record (12-0-2). With 14 shut-out victories in the regular season, the Panthers outscored their opponents by a combined 84 goals. The team has had no problem playing smart defense- ready to control the tempo from the start of the game to the end of the game. Not only do they have a smart defense, but they have an offense that takes advantage of scoring at all times- they have used that ability this season.

During playoffs, Duncanville has defeated Killeen (4-0), Rockwall (4-3), and most recently Rockwall-Heath (1-0) in a revenge match. The team has shown resiliency on the pitch as well as a drive to finish the job this season. As they head into the game against Houston MacArthur (16-4-5, 9-3-2) fans should expect the same heart going into the battle. Fans can expect the Panthers’ defense to put a quick stop to MacArthur, giving the Duncanville offense the right-of-way to outshoot and outscore their regional semifinals opponent.

The game is set to begin at 4 p.m. at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex in Austin, Texas.