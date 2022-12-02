With only one loss to their record this season, the Dallas Christian Chargers are headed back to the TAPPS State Championship game.

Last week, the Chargers blanked Lubbock Trinity Christian in a 35-0 semifinal shut-out in order to punch their ticket to the state championship final in Waco. VYPE DFW dives into the Chargers’ season so far.

Dallas Christian opened their season with a 34-21 victory over Bishop Dunne. From there, the team posted five more victories including big wins over the likes of Bishop Lynch, Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, and more. Dallas Christian posted their only loss in non-district play as they faced off against Fort Worth Christian. The Chargers learned from their loss and used every moment going forward to make statement plays as they finished at the top of their district standings with an undefeated district record (4-0).

Through district play, the Chargers showed absolutely no mercy against the likes of Brook Hill, The Covenant School, and McKinney Christian. Their fourth victory game in the form of a forfeit from Dallas Shelton. In playoffs, the Chargers defeated Colleyville Covenant Christian, Brook Hill, and Lubbock Trinity Christian in order to pave their way to the state championship game.

Not only has the Chargers’ offense been geared up and ready to set the tone in every moment on the field, but the defense has been on point. Chargers’ defense has allowed only 151 points against them all season- blanking three opponents this season. Their championship final game is set for Saturday, December 3rd at Waco ISD Stadium where the team will face off against Cypress Christian School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

