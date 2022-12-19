PAPA MURPHY’S SPONSORED CONTENT — The Community Braves have been named CW33 High School Football Showdown’s Team of the Month, presented by Papa Murphy’s.

High School Football Showdown sideline reporter Chris Mycoskie visited Community where they were presented with an honorary pizza party thanks to Papa Murphy’s.

Here is his interview with Dustin Blann, head coach for the Community Braves.

Coach, this is the 75th anniversary season for the Braves. What did it mean, not just for representing this year, but really the entire history of this team?

Well, we knew it was going to be a special season being the 75th anniversary. It’s kind of a heavy thing to think about all the groups that came before us. But, I couldn’t imagine a better group of kids to represent Community High School in the 75th anniversary.

You went into a game against Mabank and it was rainy, really miserable conditions, yet you guys persevered and assured yourself a playoff spot. How did you do that?

Every team has to have an identity and one of the things we hang our hat on is being tough, mentally tough and physically tough. That’s how we win ballgames around here. When it’s cold and wet, that’s Brave weather as far as we’re concerned. We embrace it, and the kids got after it. It was a special night to clinch the playoffs once again.

After that it was Kauffman and a win there meant that the Braves had a winning season for the first time in nearly 20 years. What an accomplishment for your student-athletes.

When you think about all the great teams that come through here, making the playoffs several years in a row, but not really understanding that we hadn’t had a winning season in that long, it’s a special thing. Especially to do against such a great team as Kauffman. They were state ranked at the time and our kids showed up that night and played fantastic football and we couldn’t be more proud.

The question we always ask here on the team of the Month celebration with Papa Murphy’s is, who is your champion eater? Who can throw down the most slices?

This is a great question. I was trying to figure that out. I asked some of the team and they told me that this has been settled. They found this out on their own and we have a champion eater and that’s Jack Scott. I think at one point he put away three pizzas. So he’s our champion.

