McKinney Boyd athletics has been making sure to put the Broncos on the map over the course of this school year. Most recently, the soccer teams have been putting in the work to show that they have what it takes to compete against the best of the best in the state. The Broncos boys soccer team has put in the work to see benefits all season long. VYPE DFW takes a dive into what fans can continue to expect as the Broncos head into the regional quarterfinals!

With an 84% win percentage this season, the Broncos have outscored their opponents by 30 goals. The team posted incredible victories through district play in order to finish third in their district. Headed into playoffs, the team wasn’t ready to slow down. The Broncos posted a hard-fought 5-4 victory in overtime over Flower Mound before posting a 3-1 victory over Arlington Bowie on Tuesday evening.

The Broncos are slated to face off against Lewisville (10-16-3) at McKinney ISD Stadium on Friday, April 1st. Both teams have been known to play fast on the field when it comes to the playoffs. The Broncos just might have the upper hand on Friday if their defense comes out as strong as they have been all season. With a defense that is quick to shut down other team’s scoring advances and an offense that has no problem maintaining a steady pace throughout the game, fans can expect great things from McKinney Boyd on Friday! The game is set to begin at 7 p.m.