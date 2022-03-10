A Dallas Kimball student-athlete was arrested on Wednesday night after an accidental shooting of a student-trainer took place on the bus as the team was headed to dinner. The team is in San Antonio preparing for their state semifinal matchup.

Dallas ISD superintendent, Michael Hinojosa, made a statement on Thursday regarding the incident in San Antonio calling it “extremely disappointing” while confirming that the victim of the shooting was, in fact, a student-trainer on the team who is expected to be ok. The player who brought the weapon was senior Kyron Henderson. Henderson was removed from the team immediately following the shooting.

While the UIL is still investigating the events that took place, they are allowing Kimball to continue to play in the state tournament. “I have been in contact with [the UIL],” said Hinojosa in his statement. “They are appreciative that we moved quickly to deal with this matter internally and they will allow Kimball to participate in the state semifinals. They agree with us that you shouldn’t punish the entire team for the actions of a few or an individual.”

San Antonio police believe that the shooting was an accidental discharge of the firearm- the firearm was in a bag that was being moved when it went off and shot the female student-trainer in the leg. Hinojosa declined to comment on Henderson hinting that there was a potential for a long legal battle for the 18-year-old. Henderson was arrested on two felony gun charges and could face 10-20 years in prison on aggravated assault as well as the possession of a firearm on school premises.

The UIL issued a statement on Thursday regarding the incident. “UIL is working closely with Dallas ISD officials who have taken action to ensure that students involved in the incident will not be participating in the state tournament. As our staff is still in the process of gathering information, we do not have additional details at this time… we can assure the public we will continue to take every measure appropraite to guarantee [safety for all at the state tournament].”

Kimball is expected to play Beaumont United on Thursday evening at 7 p.m.