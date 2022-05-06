The Eaton Eagle baseball team has been all about the fight this season. After closing out their regular season strong, the Eagles have been preparing for their first round of playoffs. VYPE DFW takes a dive into what fans can expect from the bi-district round between V.R. Eaton and Weatherford baseball:

V.R. Eaton Eagles (12-10, 5-6)

Nearly four seasons removed from their state title, the Eagles have used this season to build off of the success from last season when they had a strong playoff run. With a legacy to uphold, Eaton has been proving that they are more than meets the eye when it comes to Texas high school baseball.

Fighting their way into playoffs, Eaton is an extremely determined team. With the determination to turn this season into everything they want, the team can be expected to showcase extreme talent on the diamond during this three game series against Weatherford. Led by Nolan Bushko, Conner Massimini, Jeremy Jackson, Cody Brasch, and more- Eaton will do whatever it takes to make it to the next round.

Weatherford Kangaroos (21-5-2, 13-1)

​Finishing first in their district, the Kangaroos are not going to be an easy team to go up against for the Eagles. Weatherford, a powerhouse when it comes to baseball, hosts incredible talent like Dayton Tockey, Jake Williams, Omar Jaurez, Trace Holcomb, and more.

The team set the bar high as they opened the season with two strong victories over Aledo. From there, they rode the high and took down opponent after opponent while outscoring the teams by a combined 80 runs. This team is more than prepared and has been working toward one goal this season.

What To Expect:

Weatherford is a team of excellence. When they go down, they don’t stay down for long. Fans can expect this team to do everything they’re capable of in order to take down Eaton. Eaton is a team of resiliency and surprise attacks. The Eagles know how to slip through the cracks undetected and take down their opponents. As the underdogs coming into this battle, Eaton has the opportunity to strike unexpectedly. Fans should expect an intense showdown during this season.

Game one of the series is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 6th at Eaton. Game two will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Weatherford with game three immediately following if necessary.