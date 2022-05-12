As tension continues to build in Texas high school baseball playoffs, the V.R. Eaton Eagles baseball team is doing everything within their power to fight until the final play and force their way further into the playoffs. With the team earning the Bi-District title, they now look ahead to an area-round series against a strong Midland Legacy team. VYPE DFW takes a look at what fans can expect heading into this week’s playoff round.

Fighting to the Finish

If you had to pick a theme for the season, the Eagles have been known to fight to the finish. The team worked hard to make sure they clinched the playoffs and then continued to take each opponent by storm. Never predictable, the Eagles have been able to show up, put in the work, and take down anyone standing in their way at this point. They have one common goal in mind and they intend on seeing it through.

So far in playoffs, the Eagles have taken down a tough Weatherford team in three games. After dropping the first game 5-4, the Eagles regrouped and posted back-to-back 5-4 victories to seal their entry into the area round of playoffs.

What To Expect

The Eagles have already been shaken. Although Midland Legacy is a really great team, V.R. Eaton has had a taste of victory and is going to do everything within their power to continue to push forward. Midland Legacy is going to be a tough matchup- the team knows how to make smart, defensive plays that help secure their victories. Eaton is going to have to step up the strategy and start strong at the plate to set the tone and maintain the tone throughout the series. Fans can expect to see this series come down to the wire and Eaton to fight just as hard as they always have.

Game one of the series is slated for 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12th at Midland Legacy. Game two will be played at 2 p.m. on Friday at the same venue with game three immediately following if necessary.