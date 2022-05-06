There are plenty of high school baseball and softball games to keep your eyes on this weekend, but not all of them are going to be as packed and full of action as the area matchup between the Prosper Rock Hill and Woodrow Wilson softball teams. VYPE DFW takes a deeper dive into both teams’ seasons and tells you just what you can expect from these two teams this weekend!

Prosper Rock Hill Lady Blue Hawks (26-8, 13-1)

​The Rock Hill Lady Blue Hawks have put up an incredible season so far. Not only did the team finish first in their district as they took down the likes of Denton Guyer, The Woodlands, Denton Braswell, Belton, Crandall, Northwest, Southlake Carroll, The Colony, Lucas Lovejoy, and many more through preseason and district play, the Lady Blue Hawks shut out 12 of their opponents this season. The team has outscored others by a combined 167 runs on the season while posting a 77% winning percentage.

Led by Veronica Cully, Ella Berlage, Jolie Malan, Gabrielle Luna, Leah Rinehart, Emily Alvarez, and Emma Hill, the team has been one of the best softball teams in the metroplex this season. Alvarez, a well-trained base stealing machine, has helped guide the team to many victories while her teammates continue to put in the work at the plate and on the field to secure big wins. So far in playoffs, the Lady Blue Hawks have not allowed a single run against them while scoring 18 against Frisco Lone Star over a two-game series (8-0, 10-0).

Dallas Woodrow Wilson Lady Wildcats (22-10-1, 14-2)

Finishing second in their district, the Woodrow Wilson Lady Wildcats have also posted quite the season. Behind strong athletes like Caitlyn Carrillo, Sofia Martinez, Caitlyn Gloria, Jaylene Saucedo, Marissa Lopez, Keeley Wood, and more the team has played smart against their opponents. Martinez, another base stealing prodigy, has helped bring speed to the Lady Wildcats lineup this season while her teammates have stepped up to take charge against their opponents.

During the regular season, the Lady Wildcats took down North Dallas, Carrollton Turner, Dallas Conrad, Dallas White, Carrollton Creekview and more. With impressive shutouts like a 20-0 victory over Turner, 17-0 victory over South Garland, 23-0 victory over Carter, and more, the Lady Wildcats have posted 10 shut-out victories while outscoring their opponents by a combined 223 runs this season. So far in the playoffs, Woodrow Wilson ended Lancaster’s season in two games while scoring 33 runs total (18-0, 15-5).

What To Expect:

A battle to the finish. Both teams are nothing short of phenomenal- not only at the plate, but also on the field. Fans can expect to see smart batting and base running from both teams- putting pressure on their defenses to complete the job. Rock Hill has been a force to be reckoned with all season while Woodrow Wilson has been nearly flawless. Expect to see a great series this weekend!

Game one of the series is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 6th at Carrollton Ranchview. Game two will be played on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with game three immediately following if necessary. ​