It’s the time of the season where the top teams in the area are put to the test. Two big names in Dallas-Fort Worth baseball are slated to go head-to-head against each other in a tough area round matchup beginning on Thursday as Justin Northwest and Mansfield Legacy prepare for their matchup. VYPE DFW takes a deep dive into what fans can expect coming into this week’s playoff series between the two teams.

Justin Northwest Texans (15-11-1, 9-5)

After a successful regular season finish, the Texans have continued to put in the hard work in playoffs. With a 4-0 victory in a one-game playoff against Wichita Falls Rider, the Texans secured their spot to compete in the area round. The team is led by strong athletes who have excellent outings day in and day out for Justin Northwest. With bats that have the ability to keep up against their opponents and a defense that can match even the toughest competitors, Justin Northwest is looking to continue their fight as they prepare for area.

Mansfield Legacy Broncos (24-5, 13-1)

This team has been a force to be reckoned with this season. Dropping only one of their district games, the Broncos posted a first-place finish in their district. At the plate, the team has outscored their opponents by nearly 150 runs so far this season and doesn’t look to slow down as they inch towards the biggest stage in high school baseball. So far in playoffs, the team has ended the season for Fort Worth Trimble Tech in just two games- allowing zero runs while scoring 15 of their own.

What To Expect: ​

Both teams want to get to the next level of playoffs more than anything- you can see it every single time one of their athletes step up to bat- you can see it every single time their defenses take the field. Mansfield Legacy is a hard-hitting team and can quickly run away with scoring if their opponent isn’t prepared, but Justin Northwest has been known to have a defense that can play up to any tough opponent. Fans can expect a high-scoring series with a lot of tough fielding on both ends.

The first game of the series is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12th at Mansfield Legacy. Game two will be played on Friday at Justin Northwest with a start time of 7 p.m. If game three is necessary, it will be played on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Northwest Eaton.