Trinity Christian Academy – Addison Trojan Golf. Whether it was when alumni Will Zalatoris or one of the Trojans’ many other championship victories– you have seen the name before. This season, the Trojans have continued their excellence by posting their fifth consecutive TAPPS state championship; 19th TAPPS state championship overall.

Fifth-Consecutive State Title

The Trojans had five golfers finish top 10 during the state tournament. Of the five, four were top seven and three claimed the top there spots in the boys’ leaderboard. Finishing in the 10th place spot was Sean Meador (75, 80 — 155) just one stroke behind the ninth-place finisher (Deuce Monroe from John Paul II – Plano). Seventh was John Montgomery (75, 77 — 152) who finished just one stroke behind the sixth-place finisher (Joseph Erwin from Antonian College Prep). The third-place finisher was Nate Miller (74, 74 — 148) while Aidan Dortch finished in second place (71, 76 — 147) just one stroke ahead of Miller.

Finishing as the first place individual golfer was Dusty McCabe who posted a 72, 71 — 143 outing during the tournament- four strokes ahead of Dortch in second place. David Kramp (79, 82 — 161) and Deacon Dortch (79, 83 — 162) also put in hard work for the team finishing 13th and 14th respectively. The combined effort landed Trinity Christian a score of 296 on day one putting the Trojans in impeccable position ahead by 19 strokes. On day two, the team combined for a score of 303 to finish with a total of 599 and first place. The Trojans defeated second-place John Paul II – Plano by a total of 32 strokes and third-place Cathedral High School by 36 strokes over the course of two days.

Great Things Ahead

With McCabe being the only senior from the State Championship team leaving, Trinity Christian is set up to continue its dominance in TAPPS 6A golf for quite some time. The legacy that the team has built and continues to build is one that is formed around the foundation of excellence, camaraderie, and brotherhood. Great leadership combined with the determination to continue to play to a higher standard has powered Trinity Christian golf athletes over the course of decades.

Fans can expect to continue to see the Trojans golf team for years to come. ​