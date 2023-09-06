There has already been plenty of action and takeaways in the 2023-24 Texas High School Football season. While some teams continue to adjust in preseason play, other teams (like those in 6-5A) are preparing for their first district matchups; fans are anticipating more action headed into week three. This week, the CW33 game of the week features two Frisco ISD teams going head-to-head in a district matchup you’re not going to want to miss. VYPE DFW breaks down the teams as well as what fans can look for in this game:

Frisco Reedy Lions (2-0)

Finishing in the top spot in their district last season with an 8-0 undefeated district record (12-1 overall), the Frisco Reedy Lions have unfinished business this season. This season, the Lions recorded two convincing victories during their non-district play; a 34-14 victory over Azle in the team’s season opener followed by a 34-7 victory on the road against Denison. Reedy has long showcased their ability to get the ball moving down the field with what seems like ease against their opponents and this season it appears to be no different.

The team has an incredible offensive line that provides protection through the toughest moments– allowing the ease of ball movement. Led by the likes of Max Anderson, Gavin Heberle, Devin Hardy, Kahlil Smith, Connor McGrath, Seth Johnson, Darren Nickerson, Mason Easley, Braden Hernandez, and other focused athletes, Reedy is going to be a tough team to stop this season. ​

Frisco Lone Star Rangers (1-1)

Lone Star is known for producing great athletes. Last season, the Rangers posted a 9-3 overall record with a second-place finish in their district– just behind Reedy. The team has utilized the offseason to focus on the necessary adjustments that it takes to enter a new season ready to get rolling. This season, the team has already faced adversity as they opened their schedule on the road with a grueling 41-37 loss to Texas High. Regrouping and ready to bounce back, the Rangers secured a week two 42-7 victory over Burleson on the road. Returning home to face a school district rival is enough to get the Rangers fired up for Thursday night.

Much like Reedy, Lone Star has an offensive line that isn’t to be toyed with this season. Led by Gary Lassley, Cooper Stewart, Ephraim Whitaker, Ean Carr, Silas Davis, Collin Blackstock, Easton Pulliam, Jackson Bowden, Locke Comer, Luke Miller, Will Bynum, and more, this Frisco Lone Star team is ready to go and can be expected to pull out all the stops against Reedy on Thursday.​

What To Expect

In their meeting last season, the Frisco Reedy Lions held the Lone Star Rangers at bay for a 13-7​ victory. Two powerhouse teams in the area going head-to-head this early on is sure to draw attention from around the metroplex. With offensive skills on both sides like no other, these teams are going to battle it out in a showdown that is sure to keep fans on the edges of their seats. While the offenses are strong, this game is going to come down to who can get the most big defensive stops.

Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 7th at Toyota Stadium. If you’re not able to make the game, be sure you tune in on CW33 for all the action!

