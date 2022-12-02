Parish Episcopal Panthers Football has only one game left this season- the one for all the marbles.

The biggest stage in TAPPS football is set and the Panthers are no stranger to making their appearance and presence known. This season, the team is in search of their fourth-straight state title as they take on Prestonwood Christian Academy. VYPE DFW breaks down the match-up below:

Parish Episcopal

After setting an incredible legacy over the last few years, establishing a name for themselves, and demanding excellence in order to be beaten, the Parish Panthers have made their way back to the state championships. Going 11-1 overall this season (4-0 in district play), the Panthers hit the field and never hit the brakes. The team finished at the top of their district after defeating Bishop Lynch, Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, Trinity Christian Academy – Addison, and Prestonwood Christian Academy.

Using their preseason play to sharpen their abilities and gain advanced knowledge, Parish proved that they have what it takes to compete amongst the best in the area- including defeating strong UIL teams who are consistently UIL State contenders in their respective classifications like Aledo and Austin LBJ. Showing that they are more than just “hype” athletes like Tre Williams, Maddux Reid, Cedric Mays, Seth Scott, Sawyer Andreson, Daniel Demery, and more have been determined to get right back to this point and close out another season with a crown.

Prestonwood Christian

The Prestonwood Christian Lions are also no stranger to the biggest stage in TAPPS football. Five-time state champions, Prestonwood has made it back to the state finals with every intention to bring home gold. The team has had an incredible season while posting a 9-2 overall schedule (3-1 in district play) and finishing second in their district standings- just behind Parish Episcopal. The defense has been alert and able to provide opportunities for the offense to head back out onto the field each game.

After a season-opening loss to Argyle Liberty Christian, the Lions went on a seven-game win streak defeating the likes of Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal School, Houston Second Baptist, Trinity Christian Academy – Addison, Bishop Lynch, and more. Their only other loss this season? A 42-14 loss against Parish Episcopal during their final game of the regular season. Led by AJ Sibley, Like McGary, Hudson Lunsford, Carter Stoutmire, and more, Prestonwood is fired up and ready to get the job done on Friday.

What To Expect:

This, by no means, is going to be a quick and easy match. Both of these teams have rich history in the playoffs and at the state title game; athletes that comprise both of these teams’ rosters are willing to lay it all on the line in order to add another ring to their collection. Having already seen each other this season (only three weeks ago), they know what holes and blind spots to attack during the biggest game of the season.

A revenge match unlike any other, fans can expect to see Prestonwood continue to be smart on their feet. Known for running the ball well, the Lions are going to try to set the tone early as soon as their offense steps on the field. Panthers fans can expect impactful play on both ends of the ball. Parish is known for being a force on the field- able to bounce back after nearly any blemish.

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, December 2nd and you aren’t going to want to miss even a second of the action in a championship game that is anyones for the taking. If you can’t make the game at Waco ISD Stadium, tune in on TAPPS.tv

For more Dallas-Fort Worth area high school sports coverage, please visit VYPE!