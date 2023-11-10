This season has been a wild ride for many of the Dallas-Fort Worth area teams. With highs and lows mixed with great plays and learning experiences, teams across the metroplex have worked all season to enter and survive the playoffs with a common goal in mind: making it to the state championships. This week, fans watch as teams take each other on in the bi-district round. For the CW33 Texas High School Showdown game of the week, Denton Guyer travels to face Coppell. VYPE DFW breaks down their seasons and what fans can expect out of this match-up!

Denton Guyer Wildcats (7-3, 5-2)

The Guyer Wildcats have worked hard all season. Beginning in non-district play, Guyer put up a statement 42-14 victory against a tough Rockwall-Heath to set the tone for the rest of the season. From there, the team continued showcasing their talent on the field as they took on the likes of Aledo and Lancaster. Despite a hard-fought 48-45 loss against Aledo, the Wildcats regrouped and focused on learning from their more difficult moments to secure a 28-20 victory over Lancaster to close out their non-district play.

Once in district, Guyer recorded victories over Little Elm, McKinney Boyd, Allen, and more to finish with a 5-2 district record with a 4th place finish in their district standings– just behind McKinney, Allen, and no. 1 in the district Prosper. Led by Sterling Schneider, Jalen Black, Ahmed Yussuf, Josiah Martin, and other strong athletes, the Guyer offense has ben impeccable at getting the ball to the endzone this season. A powerful offense paired with a strong defense made up of Caleb Darthard, Cade Johnston, Vyncent Burke, Eli Bowen, Max Hornsby, and others, Guyer has looked tough against their opponents as they head into the playoffs.

Coppell Cowboys (10-0, 7-0)

Beginning their season-long campaign, the Cowboys opened their schedule with a hard-fought battle against Sachse in which Coppell came out with the 44-41 victory. Ready for anything that could possibly come their way, the Cowboys finished their non-district schedule with big wins over South Grand Prairie (44-34) and Keller Timber Creek (21-14) before entering district play.

Baron Tipton, Xavier Mosley, Omarion Mbakwe, Luca Grosoli, Edward Griffin, Amari’a Wiley, Scott Fishpaw, Caden Cooper, Weston Polk, Alex Kraus, Lucas Frederick, and other strong athletes, the Cowboys entered district play ready to make big waves against their opponents. Defeating Plano West, Lewisville, Flower Mound Marcus, Hebron, Plano, and more, Coppell has posted an undefeated season while outscoring their opponents by a combined 254 points on the season.

What To Expect

Both teams have valuable assets and skills that make them a tough opponent headed into the playoffs. Guyer is resilient and determined while Coppell is driven and focused. With the desire to get back to a state championship appearance, Denton Guyer will pull out all the stops and put all of their muscle into Friday night’s matchup against Coppell. Wildcats’ fans can expect this team to focus on getting their job done through every play. On the other hand, Coppell is riding a high of an undefeated season and a first-place finish in their district. After an early exit in the playoffs last season, the Cowboys fans can expect to see this team set the tone early and attempt to pull away from Guyer as the night goes on. Both sets of fans can expect this game to be high-intensity with huge plays on both ends of the ball for both teams.

Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m. on Friday in Coppell. If you can’t make it out to the game, be sure you catch all of the action on CW33! ​

For more Dallas-Fort Worth high school sports coverage, please visit VYPE!