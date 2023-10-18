As we near the end of regular season play, there is plenty of time for teams to continue improving their record or continue establishing their dominance. This week, the CW33 High School Showdown game of the week features an undefeated Southlake Carroll team that is traveling to play against a V.R. Eaton squad looking to improve their record. VYPE DFW takes a look at these two teams and what fans can expect as they prepare for their Thursday night game:

Southlake Carroll Dragons (7-0, 4-0)

Southlake Carroll is working their way through their schedule and taking down team after team as they do it. Undefeated on the season, the Dragons have shown no mercy. In non-district play, Southlake Carroll posted several large-gapped victories over El Paso Eastwood (70-21), Flower Mound Marcus (57-15), and Cedar Hill (31-6) to enter district play with confidence. Their first district game furthered their confidence on the field as they recorded a shut-out victory over Keller Timber Creek (44-0).

Led by Davis Penn (who has averaged nearly 116 rushing yards per game while recording 12 touchdowns for the Dragons), Jacob Jordan (who has averaged nearly 96 receiving yards per game), Riley Wormley, Christian Glenn, Clayton Wayland, Graham Knowles (who has recorded 14 passing touchdowns this season), and more, the Dragons offense has taken charge to set the tone in each district game this season. Aligned with the same spirit, the defense is led by Dustan Mark, Drew Davis, Trey Ferri, Eric Garza, Bridger Jense, and more. Combining a skillful offense with a strong defense, the team has taken down Haltom City (66-14), Keller (56-10), and Keller Central (7-0) in addition to their district-opening victory. The team looks to continue their dominance on Thursday night as they hit the road. ​

V.R. Eaton Eagles (4-3, 2-2)

The Eagles have been battling through their schedule so far this season. Tested, tried, and resilient, V.R. Eaton two victories during non-district play: a hard-fought 28-22 battle against Denton Braswell and a 48-13 statement over Little Elm. Closing out non-district with a 21-17 battle against Hebron, the Eagles knew they had to work hard and bounce back under pressure as they entered district play.

Led by Noah Lugo, Talan Holmes, Demarion Williams-Franklin, Christopher Duharte, Mason Stubbe, Dylon Myrow, and others, the Eagles offense has put in the work against their district opponents. The defense– led by Frederick Moore, Memphis Tieman, Joseph Frazier, Ben Self, and others– has also been quick to turn each moment into a learning experience this season. Through district play, the team has lost two matches– a district opener against Keller (36-20) and last week’s battle against Keller Timber Creek (52-27)– while also recording two victories– back-to-back wins over Keller Fossil Ridge (38-21) and Keller Central (55-3). The team looks to improve their record in front of a home crowd on Thursday evening.

What To Expect

Last season, Southlake Carroll posted an astounding 42-7 victory over V.R. Eaton. The team is just as strong this season and wants to keep their undefeated record as they head into the rest of their regular season schedule. Fans can expect this Dragons squad to play hard from start to finish. V.R. Eaton is looking for revenge and amped up wanting to improve their record before their final regular season game next week. Eagles fans can expect this team to pull out all the stops and do whatever it takes to put up a fight against Southlake Carroll.

Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m. If you can’t make it out to the game, be sure to catch all the action on CW33. ​

For more Dallas-Fort Worth area high school sports coverage, please visit VYPE!