Frisco High and Frisco Lone Star go head-to-head in this week’s CW33 High School Football Showdown. Both teams have put in an incredible amount of work this season and are prepared for battle. VYPE DFW takes a look at their seasons respectively as well as what fans can expect as they gear up for Thursday night’s game:

Frisco High Raccoons (6-2, 5-1)

Beginning their season with a victory over Fort Worth Brewer, the team set the standard for the year. Despite a week two loss against Burleson Centennial, the Raccoons’ focus has been clear from every moment they have been on the field. A powerful defense paired with an offense that continually attacks has led the way for Frisco to secure big-time victories including district victories over Frisco Liberty, Frisco Centennial, Frisco Heritage, Sherman, and more.

Led by the likes of Jackson Voris, Kamdyn Pendergraph, LJ Taylor, Reed Engleman, Cobyn Harbert, Jayson Bustamante, and others, the Raccoons offense remains focused as they gear up for another school district rival this week. Their defense– led by Nash Horton, Mason Mitchell, Ian Staley, Jaylen Archibald, and others– is geared up to put in whatever work is necessary.

Frisco Lone Star Rangers (7-1, 6-0)

With a week one loss against Texas High, Frisco Lone Star knew they had to regroup and prepare for the rest of their season. Week two saw massive improvements as the Rangers posted a 42-7 non-district victory over Burleson. Into district play, the team has remained undefeated with statement wins over Frisco Reedy, Frisco Wakeland, Frisco Liberty, Sherman, and more.

Determined and full of grit, this Rangers squad has been at the top of their performance through each game. Showing their longevity and drive, Lone Star has outlasted many opponents on the field in intense battles. The team is led by talented offensive athletes like Davian Groce (who has averaged nearly 130 rushing yards and 60 receiving yards per game), Bryson Jones, Winston Pollard, Isaiah Massey, Rece Hoyt, Collin Blackstock, and more. The defense is held together with a nearly unbreakable bond by the likes of Jaxon Lee, Luke Miller, Ephraim Whitaker, Massimo Russolillo, Tre Yanez, Ryan Sussai Manickam, and others. The team looks toward setting the tone on Thursday night.

What to Expect:

​Last season, an intense battle left Frisco Lone Star victorious over Frisco High with a score of 13-3. This season, Frisco High is ready for revenge and to continue improving its record. Focused on leaving no doubt, the Raccons’ fans can expect the team to put up a strong front against Frisco Lone Star. Lone Star is fired up and ready to showcase their talent from the get-go. Rangers’ fans can expect this team to use each drive as a moment to get ahead.

Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m. at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. If you can’t make it to the game, catch all the action on CW33!