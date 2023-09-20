In week five of Texas High School Football, CW33’s Thursday night broadcast focuses on a matchup between The Colony and Denton Ryan. VYPE DFW takes a look at the teams and lays out what fans can expect heading into this head-to-head battle:

The Colony Cougars (1-3, 1-1)

With a 1-2 start on the season, the Cougars are looking to travel to Denton on Thursday night to face off against the Denton Ryan Raiders. The team posted a 19-16 week one loss followed by a 49-35 loss to Royse City. Turning a leaf in week three, the team hosted Fort Worth South Hills for a 48-7 victory, but in week four the Cougars battled hard and ultimately fell against a strong Burleson Centennial squad (33-14).

1-1 in district play, The Colony gears up to face one of the toughest opponents in their district. Led by Xavier Green who is averaging about 76 receiving yards per game, Kendrick McClodden who is averaging 75 rushing yards per game, Riley Stewart with an average of 47 receiving yards per game, Chase Glover, Harold Gibson, Carson Cox, and more, this offense is going to have to figure out how to get around the wall that is Denton Ryan’s defense. With a strong defense led by William Adegbenro, Ivan Bliznick, Sean Keenen, and more, The Colony fans can expect a great effort.

Denton Ryan Raiders (3-0, 2-0)

Undefeated so far this season, the Denton Ryan Raiders are back to their usual antics on the field. Week one saw a season-opening and hard-fought 27-24 victory over New Braunfels on the road before a week two BYE. In week three, the Raiders posted a home-opening 49-7 victory over Azle. Last week, the Denton Ryan Raiders traveled to Saginaw and secured a 40-0 victory for their second week of district play.

Jose Melendez averages roughly 60 receiving yards per game while Nemo Warmate averages nearly 80 rushing yards per game. Combining with Braeden Mussett, Byran Simmons, Zo Hill, Tre’Vaugh Reynolds, and others, this offense is solid and knows how to set the tone from an early start in most of their games. The defense– led by Ashton Choice, Uzziah Warmate, Elijah Wallace, Tyran Chappell, Caleb Parks, and others– can be expected to put up big stops on Thursday night.

What To Expect:

Both teams have a unique style of play. Fans can expect The Colony to use their first four weeks of adversity as motivation to play hard against the Denton Ryan Raiders. Denton Ryan fans can expect to see a Raider team that is geared up and ready to score early in front of a home crowd.

Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m. at Billy Ryan High School. If you’re not able to make the game, be sure you tune in on CW33 for all the action!

