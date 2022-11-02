Allen and Prosper went head to head in a rainy district battle. Both teams fought hard through slick conditions and despite Allen’s strong attempt at a late-game comeback, Prosper came away with the 29-24 victory. VYPE DFW was there to get all the action. Check out the highlight video below!

Allen opened the game ready to go scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter. With strong defense, the Allen Eagles were able to hold Prosper to only a safety in the first quarter. Prosper used the momentum and fire after their safety to get to work during the second quarter. After the defense stepped in to hold Allen to a field goal, Prosper scored three unanswered touchdowns to close out the first half leading 23-17 headed into halftime.

As the teams came out of the locker rooms, both defenses showed their strengths. Prosper scored one more touchdown in the third quarter and, despite their best efforts at a comeback, Allen scored only one touchdown in the fourth quarter. As the teams continue fighting through their district schedules, take a look at the highlights from their match-up now!



Highlight film created by Tina Medrano and Ibifiri Jamabo.

For more high school sports coverage across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, please visit VYPE!

