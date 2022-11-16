The McKinney Boyd Broncos rounded out their season in a district match-up against Denton Braswell.

The team fought hard all season and finished with a tough battle against Braswell. Despite a strong effort by McKinney Boyd, Braswell came away with the 39-32 victory. VYPE DFW was there to capture all the action!

The Broncos finished their season with a 2-8 overall record (2-5 in district play) and will look toward the offseason in order to work on rebuilding the program. With the determination to get back to their regular excellent style of play, fans can expect to see the Bronco football team putting in a lot of work over the coming months. Be sure to check out highlights from their game against Denton Braswell below:

Highlight video created by Tina Medrano and Ibifiri Jamabo.

