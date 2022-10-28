Denton Guyer football has been on a mission this season- get back to the state championship game. The team has posted an incredible, undefeated record so far with very few close calls. 9-0 overall and 6-0 in district play, Guyer has proven to be one of the best teams in the area. The Wildcats recently hosted Allen in what was expected to be a tough game and VYPE DFW was there to catch all the action!

The Wildcats came into the game ready to add another win to their record. Through the first half, Allen’s defense held Guyer to only two touchdowns (one in the first quarter and one in the second), but Guyer went into halftime, readjusted, and came out of the locker room the same way they have the entire season- ready to get to work. Guyer went on to record five more touchdowns in the game (three in the third quarter and two in the fourth) while allowing only one Allen touchdown- in the fourth quarter.

Junior running back Trey Joyner, senior wide receiver Landon Sides, junior wide receiver Josiah Martin, senior quarterback Jackson Arnold and more have been major impacts to the team so far this season. Check out highlights from their game against Allen below!

Highlight video created by Brian Jones.

