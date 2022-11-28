DALLAS (KDAF) — It was a Thanksgiving weekend showdown!

In an explosive matchup, Plano Prestonwood faced off against Fort Worth Nolan Catholic this past Saturday, Nov. 26.

The Plano Prestonwood Lions earned a spot in the TAPPS Division I Championship round, defeating Nolan Catholic 52-21.

If you missed this exciting matchup, do not worry. We have the full game in the video player above. If you just want the highlights, we also have you covered. Look below for some of the most exciting moments from this weekend’s matchup.

#TXHSFB: Efficient first offensive possession by Prestonwood, capped by an @aj_sibley TD run.



7-0 @PCAAthletics over Nolan, 9:31 in the 1st. We're live on CW33 TV and https://t.co/xfCNEVhDwP pic.twitter.com/iZpShDIIMF — CW33 TV (@CW33) November 26, 2022

Great grab by junior Tag O'Neal!@PCAAthletics goes up 14-0 on Nolan, 6:29 left in the 1st. #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/dxGvcM4Srv — CW33 TV (@CW33) November 26, 2022

Big tight end @mcgary_luke with the touchdown grab for Prestonwood! @PCAAthletics increases its lead to 21-0 over Nolan, late 1st qtr. #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/BPRA4ckiBF — CW33 TV (@CW33) November 26, 2022

16th TD on the season for Nolan RB @dksmittick!



The @NolanCatholicFB Vikings are on the board, now trailing Prestonwood 21-7. 10:05 left in the 2nd on CW33 TV and https://t.co/xfCNEVzMKX. #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/V6Fk8PxhA2 — CW33 TV (@CW33) November 26, 2022

There's @DKSmittick again! 3-yard TD. That's his second score of the day. Nolan cuts the deficit to 14 points.



Prestonwood 28@NolanCatholicFB 14

5:21 left in the 2nd qtr.#TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/Y2bIDP0CdD — CW33 TV (@CW33) November 26, 2022

All alone, @chariscjjackso1 scores for Prestonwood! @PCAAthletics pushes its lead back to 21 points.



Prestonwood 35

Nolan 14

Under 4 min to go in the 2nd qtr on CW33. #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/JUjLalwbNx — CW33 TV (@CW33) November 26, 2022

First TD of the season for @EnzoBingham! No better time than in the state semifinals.



Prestonwood increases its lead to 42-14, 5:38 in the 3rd. @PCAAthletics looking to punch its ticket to the @TAPPSBiz D1 championship game. #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/ftPDcocuGF — CW33 TV (@CW33) November 26, 2022

Prestonwood QB @1MaguireMartin scores on a 1-yard rush, allowing his @PCAAthletics squad to increase its lead to 49-14 over Nolan.



1:25 to go in the 3rd. We're LIVE on CW33 TV and https://t.co/xfCNEVzMKX. #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/KVjSogOHBM — CW33 TV (@CW33) November 26, 2022

Sophomore QB @Brady_bricker with his 2nd touchdown of the season, the 1st of the rushing variety. He puts Prestowood up 56-21 over Nolan in the 4th.@PCAathletics is heading to next week's @TAPPSBiz D1 state championship game. #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/v5I7BQQ1cy — CW33 TV (@CW33) November 26, 2022

STATE BOUND!



The @PCAAthletics Lions earned a spot in the @TAPPSBiz Division I Championship round, 56-21 winners over Nolan Catholic.



Congrats to the Prestonwood student-athletes and coaches! #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/NikkpcAF1B — CW33 TV (@CW33) November 26, 2022