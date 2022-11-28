DALLAS (KDAF) — It was a Thanksgiving weekend showdown!
In an explosive matchup, Plano Prestonwood faced off against Fort Worth Nolan Catholic this past Saturday, Nov. 26.
The Plano Prestonwood Lions earned a spot in the TAPPS Division I Championship round, defeating Nolan Catholic 52-21.
If you missed this exciting matchup, do not worry. We have the full game in the video player above. If you just want the highlights, we also have you covered. Look below for some of the most exciting moments from this weekend’s matchup.