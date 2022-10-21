PAPA MURPHY’S SPONSORED CONTENT — CW33’s High School Football Showdown is in full swing with teams approaching the playoffs in the upcoming weeks.

Ahead of playoffs, we want to shout out a team that the viewers have dubbed Papa Murphy’s Team of the Month.

Sideline reporter Chris Mycoskie from the CW33 joined Tim Hogan, Papa Murphy’s Franchise Owner to honor Plano Wildcats for being named the Team of the Month. And what better way to celebrate a sports victory than with a good old-fashioned pizza party?

“We are going to feed them pizza here. They’ve got a little bit of an appetite. So we’re trying to build some team spirit and give them a little bit of appreciation for the job that they do,” Hogan said.

We’ve had a great showing so far for the Papa Murphy’s school spirit challenge fans of these area teams coming out in droves.

“We see the school spirit building. We had a spirit competition two weeks ago where I think we had 5700 people, both for the team spirit and for their school. Last week [participation] was over 1000,” Hogan said.

While you’re getting ready for the football weekend, remember Papa Murphy’s has a buy one get one 50% off deal right now. Just use the code DFWFB to unlock this delicious deal.

“You buy any regular price pizza, you’re gonna get one for 50% off, feed the family feed the kids. Let’s do it,” Hogan said.

The Plano Wildcats of course are led by head coach Todd Ford, and despite a rocky start to the season, he says things are looking up.

“We knew we had started the season with some quality opponents. We knew we had a good football team. We just had to continue to improve each day and each week. And I think we’ve shown that the last few weeks,” Coach Ford said.

Plano has really set the standard of excellence in Dallas Fort Worth over the past few decades in high school football, and that’s something that these players want to live up to.

“We know about it. The tradition is rich here. It’s powerful. Friday nights, the people come up to show their support of us. We like that challenge and we like that burden. We really think it’s an honor,” Coach Ford said.

This Team of the Month was presented by Papa Murphy’s.