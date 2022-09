DALLAS (KDAF) — After an exciting matchup, Mansfield Summit came out on top scoring 35-27 over Arlington Seguin.

Mansfield Summit played host to Arlington Seguin on Sept. 15. Led by head coach Channon Hall, Summit reached the 5A I state semifinal round in 2020 and 2021. Seguin’s lineup includes cornerback Jamel Johnson, who verbally committed to the Texas Longhorns in November.

