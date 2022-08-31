DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas High School Football is here and oh boy we are so excited for the 2022-23 season!

CW33 is proud to announce we’ve partnered up with the digital leader in high school sports, the NFHS Network. So, what is the NFHS Network, simply put they’re the leader in streaming live and on-demand high school sports across the nation.

Here’s what you need to know about NFHS:

“The NFHS Network covers 27 different regular season and postseason sports, as well as other high school activities, celebrating the accomplishments of student-athletes, student broadcasters, and high schools across the country. Partnered with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), 46 high school state athletic/activities associations, and PlayOn! Sports, the NFHS Network is a joint venture created to provide fans with the ability to stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are.

“All NFHS Network events are available to watch online at www.NFHSnetwork.com and through the NFHS Network app for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV and Google TV.”

This partnership allows CW33 to provide weekly North Texas high school games of the week up through the semifinals on air. Be sure to check out the schedule below and don’t miss a second of all the action on the gridiron:

Date Game Where to Watch 8/25 Rockwall-Heath v. Denton Guyer CW33-TV and NFHS 9/1 Azle v. Grapevine CW33-TV and NFHS 9/8 Aledo v. Justin Northwest CW33-TV and NFHS 9/15 Arlington Seguin v. Mansfield Summit CW33-TV and NFHS 9/22 Southlake Carroll v. Haltom CW33-TV and NFHS 9/29 Fort Worth Dunbar v. Western Hills CW33-TV and NFHS 10/6 Garland Naaman Forest v. Garland CW33-TV and NFHS 10/13 Prosper v. McKinney Boyd CW33-TV and NFHS 10/20 Lake Highlands v. Richardson Pearce CW33-TV and NFHS 10/27 District 6-5A II Zone Seeding Game CW33-TV 11/3 TBA CW33-TV