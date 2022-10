DALLAS (KDAF) — CW33 High School Football Showdown is well underway and we have seen some electric matchups this season including last week’s game between Fort Worth Dunbar and Western Hills.

If you missed out on all the excitement, we got you covered. Here are just some of the exciting highlights from last week’s matchup.

The third KO return for a TD this season by @luhl_aaron! That begins the second half with a SPARK for @WesternHillsHS!



Dunbar 24

Western Hills 19

Third qtr



Live #TXHSFB on CW33 TV. #dctftop10 pic.twitter.com/OK63SrDWii — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 30, 2022

Tajahn Odom is electric! He’s back in the end zone for @Dunbar_Wildcats to extend their lead to 31-19 over Western Hills. 8:50 to go in the 3rd.



Watch LIVE on CW33 TV. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/FoyqHkxI77 — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 30, 2022

Wearing 22 in silver and blue… looks good on DFW-area running backs!



Murry Gene Moore putting on a show. 49-yard TD run is his latest feat for the @Dunbar_Wildcats.



Dunbar 38

Western Hills 19

6:25 left in 3rd#TXHSFB #DCTFTop10 pic.twitter.com/pi8JERNZll — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 30, 2022

Cam Hawkins with his FOURTH kickoff return for a touchdown this season!



Trims the @WesternHillsHS deficit to 20 points.



Dunbar 45

Western Hills 25

5:11 left in 3rd on CW33 TV.#txhsfb #dctftop10 pic.twitter.com/KBek53rW71 — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 30, 2022

Woodard to Odom! The @Dunbar_Wildcats keep shooting off fireworks in Fort Worth!



Dunbar 52

Western Hills 25

8:47, 3rd



Watch LIVE on CW33 TV. #txhsfb @dfwvarsity pic.twitter.com/FipXkqofzy — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 30, 2022

He does it again! @luhl_aaron 81 yards to the house… his 2nd KO return for a touchdown tonight!@WesternHillsHS trims the deficit to 52-33 vs. Dunbar. 8:25 to go in the 4th. #txhsfb #dctftop10 pic.twitter.com/2fTz782rOh — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 30, 2022

What a night for Dunbar’s @MurryMoore22!



351 yards rushing for the @Dunbar_Wildcats senior superstar, leading his team to a 60-33 win over Western Hills.#txhsfb @dfwvarsity @dctf pic.twitter.com/7sQx5c7KQq — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 30, 2022