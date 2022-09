DALLAS (KDAF) — The Aledo Bearcats clinched victory over the Justin Northwest Texans this Thursday, Sept. 8, ending the game with a 49-20 lead.

If you missed CW33-TV’s broadcast of this game, don’t worry. We have all the highlights here for you.

Look below for our highlights from this matchup!

Aledo has turned two Northwest turnovers into points, and it’s already 21-0.



Watch @aledoisd Bearcats vs. the Northwest Texans on CW33 TV with @pxpdoug, @LaDarrin_McLane, and @mycoskie. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/GrBtpbZBZC — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 9, 2022

TD Justin Northwest! @IfeDurodoye gets into the end zone.



The lead is now 42-7 for Aledo over @NWTexanFootball, late second quarter. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/3nTltzmPFu — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 9, 2022

TD @Cummings_Kyle_, as he busts through to pay dirt. @NWTexanFootball FIGHTING!



Aledo leads 42-14 over Justin Northwest, 5:26 left in third. Watch LIVE #txhsfb on CW33 TV. pic.twitter.com/aFV9oqRG47 — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 9, 2022

Aledo Bearcats add another score with @icy_pope getting to the goal line!@aledoisd 49, Northwest 14. Midway through the fourth quarter. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/ZF1RfmaGL1 — CW33 TV (@CW33) September 9, 2022