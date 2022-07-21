DALLAS (KDAF) — The CW33 High School Football Showdown returns this season with live coverage of 18 games from across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The station will emanate from local stadiums on Thursday evenings throughout the regular season, then shift to Fridays and Saturdays in the playoffs.

Opening night is August 25. Defending Class 6A II state semifinalist Denton Guyer hosts Rockwall-Heath. The Wildcats return quarterback Jackson Arnold, the 2021 Dallas Morning News Offensive Player of the Year and an Oklahoma Sooners commit, plus Notre Dame-bound safety Peyton Bowen. The Hawks reached the regional semifinal round last season.

Azle and Grapevine face off on Sept. 1. Both teams won their respective district titles in 2021. The Hornets finished in a three-way tie atop 3-5A I with Fort Worth Brewer and Justin Northwest. The Mustangs went unbeaten in 4-5A II and then proceeded to advance to the regional semifinal round. These teams last met in 2019, when Grapevine captured a 23-22 comeback win.

10-time state champion Aledo visits Justin Northwest on Sept. 8 to begin play in the realigned District 3-5A I, as the Bearcats have jumped up to a larger division. The Bearcats’ 2021 season ended with a loss to eventual champ South Oak Cliff in the 5A II regional semifinal round. The Texans advanced to the playoffs after sharing the aforementioned District 3-5A I title.

Mansfield Summit plays host to Arlington Seguin on Sept. 15. Led by head coach Channon Hall, Summit reached the 5A I state semifinal round in 2020 and 2021. Seguin’s lineup includes cornerback Jamel Johnson, who verbally committed to the Texas Longhorns in November.

Sept. 22 features Southlake Carroll against Haltom at the Birdville ISD Fine Arts/Athletics Complex. The Dragons won their first fourteen games last season, eventually falling to Duncanville in the Class 6A I state semifinal round. One of Carroll’s returning student-athletes is Owen Allen, who has rushed for 2,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

The CW33 crew returns to historic Farrington Field on Sept. 29 when Dunbar clashes with Western Hills in a Fort Worth ISD affair. The stadium opened in 1939 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places last year, ahead of the station’s first broadcast at the venue. The Wildcats and Cougars both earned playoff spots out of District 6-4A I in 2021.

Two Garland ISD teams coming off standout campaigns battle on Oct. 6. Naaman Forest reached the postseason for the sixth consecutive year, while the Garland Owls went undefeated in district play to earn their playoff spot.

On Oct. 13, Prosper visits McKinney Boyd. The Broncos beat Prosper 35-7 in the regular season finale last year, but the Eagles recovered and flew to a regional final. McKinney Boyd was stopped by Lewisville in the bi-district round.