As we near the end of regular season play, teams have been working hard to showcase their talent, cushion their records, and continue their push toward the playoffs.

This week, the Thursday highlighted game on CW33 will feature a tough Seagoville squad taking on reigning state champions South Oak Cliff. VYPE DFW takes a dive into these two teams’ seasons and lays out just what fans can expect from this Thursday night game!

Seagoville Dragons (5-3, 3-1)

Last season, Seagoville posted a 6-4 overall record with a 4-4 district record to finish 5th place among their district opponents. The team did not get a chance to play in playoffs, but it has been clear that not making a playoff appearance didn’t stop them from getting right to work in the offseason. Their hard work has been paying off this season. From the start, the Dragons opened with two big victories over Trimble Tech (48-7) and North Dallas (48-7). Moving through district play, Seagoville posted victories against the likes of Dallas Hillcrest, Dallas Conrad, and a 56-0 shutout victory over Dallas Jefferson.

Outscoring their opponents this season by over 150 points, the offense has played fast-paced. Seagoville continuously learns from mistakes and takes no time to bounce back. The Dragon defense has been quick on the attack to figure out their opposing offense.

South Oak Cliff Bears (5-3, 4-0)

After winning the state title last season, the beginning of the season seemed grim for the Bears as they opened with three straight losses against tough opponents: Duncanville, Lancaster, and DeSoto. The losses only proved to create a battle-tested mentality for the Bears, though. The team readjusted and prepared for district play after posting a hard-fought 31-28 victory over their last non-district opponent, back-to-back-to-back TAPPS state champions Parish Episcopal.

The Bears have not allowed a single touchdown against them in district play while scoring over five touchdowns each game. South Oak Cliff has shut out Dallas Adamson (49-0), Dallas Spruce (48-0), Dallas Kimball (56-0), and Dallas Samuell (56-0) to show that they are more than ready to head back to the playoffs. South Oak Cliff is led in receiving by senior wide receiver Corinthean Coleman and junior wide receiver Jamyri Cauley (both averaging about 35 yards per game). The team is led in rushing by senior running back Izale Williams Jr. (averaging nearly 80 yards a game), senior quarterback Tedrick Williams (averaging about 67 per game), and junior running back Danny Green (averaging nearly 55 yards per game). The Bears’ offense is able to get the job done both on the ground and through the air while the defense is able to quickly read the opponents to shut down all efforts. Led in tackling by junior outside linebacker Brandon Jones (averaging 12 tackles a game) and senior cornerback Taylor Starling (9 tackles per game), the defense is sharp and always prepared to create the next opportunity for their offense to return to the field.

What To Expect

Seagoville would do anything for the opportunity to read through South Oak Cliff’s impressive style of play. Winning this game would be a huge mark on their schedule for the Dragons, but the Bears have something figured out that other teams in the area haven’t quite been able to harness. Fans can expect to see both teams play hard out of the tunnel, but South Oak Cliff is determined and ready to take down anyone who stands in their way of repeating as the state champion. If you can’t make it out to South Oak Cliff for the game, be sure to catch all the action on CW33– kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

For more Dallas-Fort Worth High School Spots coverage, please visit VYPE!