Week three of Texas High School Football is officially underway as teams across the metroplex prepare to face off in their first games of district play! One of the games you’re going to want to pay attention to on Thursday is the CW33 High School Showdown game of the week: Justin Northwest vs. Aledo. This game has the potential to set the tone for district for both teams. VYPE DFW breaks down exactly what fans can expect from these two teams this week!

Justin Northwest Texans (1-1)

The Texans shared their district title last season and had a playoff appearance where they gained valuable experience. With that experience, the team used the offseason to continue to mold themselves into an even more determined squad. The Texans opened up their season with a big 44-14 victory over Prosper Rock Hill, but followed up that win with a loss to McKinney North in week two. With a great start followed up by a speed bump, Northwest is motivated to pick up steam this week.

Led by quarterback Jake Strong, the offense has been booming with fast-paced play this season. Logan Jeskevic, Kenan Reil, Kyle Cummings, and Joseph Rivas can be expected to be a huge impact in the game against Aledo.

Aledo Bearcats (0-2)

Usually tough, self-proclaimed “title town” Aledo has had a rough start to their season as they move up a division- entering a larger district. After being knocked out of playoffs by eventual state champions South Oak Cliff last season, Aledo looked towards rebuilding through the offseason, summer workouts, and preseason schedule. The Bearcats opened their season with a hard-fought 24-17 loss to TAPPS state champions Parish Episcopal before posting a huge 44-14 loss last week to Denton Guyer. As they enter their first game against an opponent in their new district, Aledo is going to want to pull out all the stops to show that they haven’t forgotten who they are or what their legacy is.

Senior wide receiver, Jalen Pope, has had the biggest impact on the team so far this season. Alongside teammates Hawk Patrick-Daniels, Cap Mooney, and Hauss Hejny, Pope and the rest of the Bearcats are going to have to play with intensity to get back on track this season.

What To Expect

Fast-paced play on both sides of the ball. Northwest is going to play hard against a team with a big reputation like Aledo. The Texans are going to take advantage of Aledo’s weak start and get off to a strong start. Aledo’s defense is going to want to play big against the fast-paced Texans offense to put a stop to all advances- from there, their offense is going to want to play up to the intensity of the rest of the game.

If you can’t make it out to Justin for the game on Thursday, September 8th, be sure to catch all the action on CW33! Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

