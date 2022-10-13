With less than a handful of games left in the regular season, some teams are playing hard to preserve their playoffs hopes while others are working hard to continue to improve their record this season. Whatever the case may be, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is expected to see a lot of really great games this week. This week, the Thursday highlighted game on Antenna TV KDAF 33.2 features two Frisco ISD teams– the Frisco Heritage Coyotes and the Frisco Racoons. VYPE DFW takes a dive into these two teams’ seasons and lays out just what fans can expect from this Thursday night game!

Frisco Heritage Coyotes (6-1, 5-0)

Last season, the Coyotes played less than ideal through district play going 2-6 against district opponents (4-6 overall). Unable to make the playoffs, Frisco Heritage began their adjustments early in the offseason and continued their hard work through summer workouts. The hard work paid off as they entered the season with a strong 28-0 victory over non-district opponent Dallas White. After a week two loss (42-39 against Frisco Independence), the Coyotes stepped up their game and never looked back.

Victories over the likes of Frisco Wakeland, Frisco Liberty, Frisco Centennial, Frisco Lebanon Trail, and Sherman have landed the Coyotes an undefeated record in district play where they currently sit in the second place spot– just behind this week’s opponent. The defense has made the biggest impact for the Coyotes so far this season. With major improvements, fans have seen Obi Udom record plenty of sacks against opposing quarterbacks, Kameron Franklin and D’Andre Stephens play alert and ready to bring in interceptions, as well as Dylan Doudt, Isaiah Barajas, and Diego Gonzalez make big hits to record over seven tackles a game each. The offense has also played smart staying ahead of the game with big plays from the likes of Houston Brookshire (averaging 66 receiving yards per game), Nick Clark (averaging 65 rushing yards per game), Bryce Gilchrist (averaging 61 rushing yards per game), and more.

Frisco Raccoons (5-1, 4-0)

Frisco is coming off of a strong season last year where they saw a playoff run end against eventual state champions South Oak Cliff. The team posted a 10-2 overall record (7-1 district record) and looked great in each outing. This season, the team has continued to harness their success as they have led the district in standings. Their only loss this season game in a tough week two non-district matchup against Burleson Centennial (35-14). Learning from the loss, they entered district play to defeat Frisco Liberty, Frisco Centennial, Frisco Lebanon Trail, and Sherman.

The offense has been explosive behind senior running back Jordan Hamilton who has averaged 109 rushing yards per game and 44 receiving yards per game. Hamilton has scored six touchdowns for the team. Jaylen Archibald, Adam Wilson, and Kamdyn Pendergraph have also been major impacts on the offensive side of the ball for the Raccoons. The defense has been tough against their opponents this season as they are led by Aydain Mathis, Nash Horton, and more.

What To Expect

Both teams are currently undefeated in district play and looking to keep it that way. We are going to see Frisco Heritage’s strong defense look to put a stop to Frisco’s strong offense. Expect to see a back-and-forth game that continues to get better as the night goes on. This game is going to be action-packed- you’re not going to want to miss it! If you can’t make it out to Frisco for the game, be sure to catch all the action on Antenna TV KDAF 33.2. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.