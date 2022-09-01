With week one of the Texas High School Football season under wraps, it’s time to get week two rolling. Last week, High School Football Showdown on CW33 saw Denton Guyer take on Rockwall-Heath and come out victorious! This week, Azle and Grapevine go head-to-head in a battle fans aren’t going to want to miss. VYPE DFW takes a dive into what fans can expect from the game this week!

Azle Hornets (0-1)

​The Hornets enter this week’s game after an extremely tough 69-27 loss to Frisco Reedy last week. The team is coming into the season after finishing last season at the top of their district, so they’re looking to light a fire in their hearts as they step onto the field against a strong Grapevine this week. Hosting a handful of returners from their district championship team last season, the Hornets are geared up and ready to fight for their first win of the 2022-23 season. Senior wide receiver Tyler Akers alongside senior Slate Skipper and junior Vance Gunthrie can be expected to play hard for the offense led by senior quarterback Jay Jones– who has four passing touchdowns to his name already this season.

Grapevine Mustangs (1-0)

The Mustangs also finished as district champions last season and came into this season showing that they have every intention to do the same thing this fall. With a 49-28 victory over Frisco Wakeland last week, the Mustangs are determined to keep going full steam ahead into week two of preseason play. Running back Parker Polk returns to the Mustangs squad for his senior season alongside Reid Watkins, Sammy Kelley, CJ Holmes, and Colt Mercer. The offense is more than prepared to continue on their mission from last season to make an impact in the 2022-23 football season. ​

What To Expect

Azle is going to want to come in strong. The team isn’t going to go down easily as they search for a victory this season. The offense is going to come out ready to get the ball down the field and score as quickly as possible, but the challenge they may face is a strong Grapevine defense this season. Grapevine’s defense is going to play hard and match up to the pace of Azle’s offense on Thursday night. Paired with a strong defense is the Mustangs’ offense which is already showing their ability to match up against strong defenses this season. Azle’s defense is going to have to fix a few holes in order to put a stop to Grapevine on Thursday evening.

If you can’t make it out to Grapevine for the game on Thursday, September 1st, be sure to catch all the action on CW33! Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

