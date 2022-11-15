DALLAS (KDAF) — The biggest sporting in the world outside of the Olympics will be starting up sooner than you may realize, and we want to make sure you’re ready to rock and roll with the United States Men’s National Team.

So, who are they playing and when are they suiting up in red, white, and blue?

Well, for starters, the 2022 World Cup is kicking off on Sunday, November 20, and will be showcasing the world’s most popular sport until a week before Christmas.

The USMNT will be participating in this round of the World Cup but didn’t get the easiest draw out there as they’re in Group B along with Iran, Wales, and England.

Here’s when the US will be playing:

Nov. 21 against Wales

Nov. 25 against England

Nov. 29 against Iran