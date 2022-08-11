DALLAS (KDAF) — Can you smell it in the air? Feel it in your bones? See it on the horizon? NFL football is afoot and the preseason has already begun. However, America’s team has yet to take the field just yet.

Yes, they’ve been hitting the gridiron hard for training camp to gear up for another exciting season of action-packed NFL excitement, but haven’t put all of that training into legit work just yet. Here’s when the Dallas Cowboys will play in the preseason:

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, August 20 at 9 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys host Seattle Seahawks on Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m.

Then, on September 11, the Cowboys will face off against the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in Arlington at 7:20 p.m. Who’s ready for some football?