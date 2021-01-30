Has J.J. Watt played his last game with the Houston Texans? Here’s the big football rumor

FILE – In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) reacts after a play against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, in Houston. Next Monday, the Hall of Fame and the NFL will announce the roster for the 2010-19 All-Decade team.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — As rumors fly that Houston Texans’ star quarterback Deshaun Watson may have already made a trade request, the team now faces the possible loss of another big name: its celebrity defensive end J.J. Watt.

According to Bleacher Report and NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Watt wants “clarity” on his future with the franchise — and the team is aware that they have a decision to make.

“Is he going to be in Houston next year? A very open question, so much goes into it,” said NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Saturday. “He’s in the last year of his deal. It just makes me wonder: is this the end for J.J. Watt in Houston?”

Have we seen the last of J.J. Watt in a Texans uniform?

Watt, 31, has been the face of the Texans for nearly 10 years. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has starred in countless advertisement campaigns, endorsement deals and has even hosted Saturday Night Live.

In addition to his on-field success, Watt cemented his legacy in Houston through his fund to help the city recover from Hurricane Harvey, which raised $37 million.

But his future in the Space City is now uncertain at a time of big changes among the Texans overall. In addition to the possible loss of Watson, the team has also hired a new head coach, David Culley.

The Texans’ loss to the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 3 not only ended the team’s season, but also, NFL Network says, may signal several endings.

A contract extension for Watt at this point of big change doesn’t seem likely, Garafolo said on Saturday.

“In Watt’s case, it doesn’t seem like the Texans, who now have a new regime coming in would reset the table and give him a long-term extension,” said Garafolo. “If that’s the case and you’re entering that last year, then perhaps, it may be best to just let him go and get a fresh start elsewhere. He’s been through so much. He certainly wants to play for a winner.”

