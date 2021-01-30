Has J.J. Watt played his last game with the Houston Texans? Here’s the big football rumor

HOUSTON (KXAN) — As rumors fly that Houston Texans’ star quarterback Deshaun Watson may have already made a trade request, the team now faces the possible loss of another big name: its celebrity defensive end J.J. Watt.
According to Bleacher Report and NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Watt wants “clarity” on his future with the franchise — and the team is aware that they have a decision to make.
“Is he going to be in Houston next year? A very open question, so much goes into it,” said NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Saturday. “He’s in the last year of his deal. It just makes me wonder: is this the end for J.J. Watt in Houston?”
Watt, 31, has been the face of the Texans for nearly 10 years. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has starred in countless advertisement campaigns, endorsement deals and has even hosted Saturday Night Live.
In addition to his on-field success, Watt cemented his legacy in Houston through his fund to help the city recover from Hurricane Harvey, which raised $37 million.
But his future in the Space City is now uncertain at a time of big changes among the Texans overall. In addition to the possible loss of Watson, the team has also hired a new head coach, David Culley.
The Texans’ loss to the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 3 not only ended the team’s season, but also, NFL Network says, may signal several endings.
A contract extension for Watt at this point of big change doesn’t seem likely, Garafolo said on Saturday.
“In Watt’s case, it doesn’t seem like the Texans, who now have a new regime coming in would reset the table and give him a long-term extension,” said Garafolo. “If that’s the case and you’re entering that last year, then perhaps, it may be best to just let him go and get a fresh start elsewhere. He’s been through so much. He certainly wants to play for a winner.”
