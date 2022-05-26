Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a big happy birthday on Thursday, May 26 to one of the Dallas Cowboys’ best up and coming young stars!

Back in 1999 on May 26, the future 2021-22 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Micah Parsons, was born. Fans of America’s Team couldn’t be any happier he’s with the Cowboys.

During his rookie year, Parsons was all over the place helping the Cowboys and its defense trample over the NFC East Division and make it to the NFL Playoffs. He had 84 total tackles, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles.

The linebacker out of Penn State will look to continue his prolific start to his NFL career during year two.

Big shout out to No. 11!