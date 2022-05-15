DALLAS (KDAF) — Fans of the Dallas Cowboys or America’s Team, it’s time to celebrate one of the greatest running backs the NFL has ever seen and one of the best Cowboys to ever hit the field. May 15 is Emmitt Smith’s birthday.
No. 22 on the field but No. 1 in the hearts of Cowboys fans all over the world, his Hall of Fame career has him solidified in the greatest running back of all-time conversation for centuries to come.
In his 15 NFL seasons, Smith managed to rack up 11 straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons, 164 rushing touchdowns, and 18,355 rushing yards. Oh, he also helped Dallas win three Super Bowls as well.
Happy Birthday Emmitt James Smith III!