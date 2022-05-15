DALLAS (KDAF) — Fans of the Dallas Cowboys or America’s Team, it’s time to celebrate one of the greatest running backs the NFL has ever seen and one of the best Cowboys to ever hit the field. May 15 is Emmitt Smith’s birthday.

No. 22 on the field but No. 1 in the hearts of Cowboys fans all over the world, his Hall of Fame career has him solidified in the greatest running back of all-time conversation for centuries to come.

In his 15 NFL seasons, Smith managed to rack up 11 straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons, 164 rushing touchdowns, and 18,355 rushing yards. Oh, he also helped Dallas win three Super Bowls as well.

Happy Birthday Emmitt James Smith III!

FILE – Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith (22) makes his way through San Francisco 49ers’ defensive backs Merton Hanks (36) and Bill Romanowski (53), for a 4-yard gain in the second quarter of the Cowboy’s 38-21 NFC championship win, Sunday, Jan. 23, 1994, in Irving, Texas. Few rivalries have had as many big games or star players like Roger Staubach, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders, Steve Young, Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

PASADENA, : Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith (L) breaks a tackle by Buffalo Bills linebacker Shane Conlan (R) 31 January, 1993 during fourth quarter action in Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, CA. Smith ran for 108 yards in 22 carries. The Cowboys won the game 52-17. (Photo credit should read TIM CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JANUARY 17: Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith reacts at Candlestick Park 17 January, 1993 after their victory in the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49er’s in San Francisco, CA. The Cowboys won 30-20 and will meet the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII. (Photo credit should read ALEX GARCIA/AFP/Getty Images)

