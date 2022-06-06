DALLAS (KDAF) — The greatest Dallas Cowboys player to ever wear the No. 40 is celebrating a big day on Monday!

Three-time Super Bowl Champion and Pro Bowler Bill Bates is turning 61 on Monday, June 6! Happy birthday to one of the best safeties the Cowboys ever had.

Bates was drafted by the Cowboys in 1983 out of the University of Tennessee. Defensive back William Frederick Bates played for America’s Team from 1983 to 1997, helping the Cowboys win three Super Bowls during his 14 years in Dallas.

He played in over 200 games with Dallas and notched 14 interceptions, 7 fumbles recovered, 18 sacks, 676 combined total tackles and was an NFL Pro Bowler in 1984. Randy White and Doug Cosbie were also a part of that Pro Bowl team from Dallas.

Bates was known on the gridiron for his intense effort and one of the hardest hitters on the field. Happy birthday!