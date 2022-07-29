Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS (KDAF) — The guy leading the offense of the Dallas Cowboys is celebrating his birthday on Friday, July 29 and we are excited to wish Dak Prescott a happy birthday!

The 2016 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year out of Mississippi State has been lighting it up in the passing game for America’s Team for six seasons now. In 85 games played for the Cowboys, he’s amassed a record of 53-32 while completing 66.6% of his passing, throwing for over 22,000 yards for 143 touchdowns.

He’s a two-time Pro Bowler, Offensive Rookie of the Year, and even has the unique honor of being the 2022 Nickelodeon Valuable Player.

The now 29-year-old will seek to bring the Cowboys a second straight division title and hopefully lead them to a better end than the previous season being knocked out by the 49ers in the Wildcard Round of the NFL Playoffs.