After an incredible season, the Parish Episcopal Panthers are headed back to the TAPPS State Championship game. The team posted an astounding 42-7 victory over St. Thomas Catholic in the TAPPS State Semifinals in order to punch their ticket to the state finals. VYPE DFW takes a look into the season so far and the Panthers’ road to state!

The team was excited to open their preseason play against well-known and well-established UIL teams like Aledo and South Oak Cliff. Parish wanted to prove that not only could they hold their own in the TAPPS sector, but they could play against some of the best in UIL and hold a candle to these teams. The Panthers opened the season with a 24-17 victory over self-proclaimed Title Town Aledo before posting two more victories. Despite a tough loss to reigning UIL State Champion South Oak Cliff, the Panthers still kept pace with a fast program, falling by only a field goal.

From the loss forward, the Panthers bounced back and never looked in the rearview mirror. Parish posted an undefeated district record (4-0) before defeating both Bishop Lynch and St. Thomas Catholic in playoffs. Entering the state title game on an eight-game win-streak, the Panthers are looking to secure their fourth championship in a row. A sharp defense and a finely-tuned offense just might power them to secure another title.

Parish is set to take on Prestonwood Christian in the TAPPS State Finals on Friday, December 2nd at Waco ISD Athletic Complex. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

For more Dallas-Fort Worth area high school sports coverage, please visit VYPE!