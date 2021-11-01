Game of the Week – Week 10 HIGHLIGHTS: Dallas Carter vs. Dallas Pinkston

Dallas Carter improved to a 7-1 overall record with a 4-0 undefeated record in district on Friday as they defeated Dallas Pinkston. Despite putting up quite the battle, Pinkston fell 43-8 to the Carter Cowboys. VYPE DFW was there to catch all the action:

After a scoreless first quarter, Dallas Carter put up 30 unanswered points to head into halftime leading the Vikings. Coming out of the intermission, the Vikings’ defense proved to regroup and give the Cowboys a run for their money while holding them off through the third quarter. Pinkston was able to score in the third, but could not finish their attempt at a comeback. The fourth quarter saw a couple more touchdowns from the Cowboys before the end of the game.

Dallas Carter quarterback JDyn Williams completed 90% of his passes while throwing two touchdown passes with 107 passing yards. Williams also scored one rushing touchdown on three carries. Edward Robinson scored two rushing touchdowns on 74 yards while Datarian Borens scored another rushing touchdown on 34 yards.

Highlight video by Brian Jones.

